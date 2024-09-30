The US State That's Responsible For Growing The Most Apples

Washington stays ahead in the apple game. Scientists at Washington State University even developed a new kind of apple — the long-lasting Cosmic Crisp. According to the Washington Apple Commission, the state grows over 30 varieties across more than 175,000 acres of orchards. Apple trees thrive in this geography because volcanic soil in the Pacific Northwest is dense in nutrients. Climates with freshwater streams from the mountains help create the perfect conditions for growth — cold at night and warm during the day. Keeping this hot-cold balance makes sense because apples originated in Kazakhstan, which has a similar diurnal shift pattern. The trees require specific seasonal care and may take several years to bear fruit.

Washington farmers take pride in their orchards. It makes sense, considering they were the first state to implement apple grading regulations that were eventually picked up by the United States Department of Agriculture. These metrics include color, size, taste, and quality. Every apple also must be harvested and inspected by human hands. They're delicate fruits, so clunky machinery would cause them to bruise and lead to more food waste.

All of Washington's effort comes into play when you buy an apple from the grocery store or pick one from an orchard. Farmers work hard to ensure that your food is able to grow safely and free of pests. So, next time you pour an apple cider from the Yakima Valley, make sure to raise your glass to the people who made it happen. Thanks, Washington!

