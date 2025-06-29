Don't Make This Classic Rookie Mistake When Checking On Your Grilled Meat

There are a few things to consider when grilling the perfect piece of meat. The marinade, the seasoning, and, of course, the temperature. But for that last one, don't make the grilling mistake of slicing open your meat to see if it's cooked. You'll end up losing so much of its moisture and flavor.

Chowhound talked to chef Christina Miros, a former contestant on Gordon Ramsay's "Next Level Chef," to find out why this rookie mistake will ruin your grilled meat, and how to check your protein's temperature while still preserving its perfect cook. Miros, who recently partnered with Pepsi for its Grilling Deserves Pepsi: BBQ Crashers summer campaign, told us that slicing the meat open immediately releases its moisture — and you can't get it back. "If you slice into meat before resting, all those juices will spill out onto the cutting board, leaving you with a dry protein," Miros says. As meat cooks, its juices shift toward the center. Once the meat is removed from the heat, those juices will redistribute more evenly as it cools. This results in moisture and flavor in every bite. Cutting the meat down the middle causes those juices to spill out before they have a chance to return to all parts of the meat.