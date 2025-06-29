This 17th-Century Rum Drink Only Uses 3 Ingredients, And You Can Still Order It Today
There are drinks that go way back — the staples like Manhattans, a classic martini, and margaritas that have earned a permanent spot on any self respecting bar menu. And then there are drinks that go way way back, like all the way to the 17th century, in the case of one simple rum cocktail. For history lovers looking to drink like it's 1600-something, order the simple rum Bombo — or Bumbo or Bumboo, alternative spellings you may see for the same sweet, spicy drink.
This cocktail, often claiming the title of the first rum mixed drink, is a simple blend of rum, Demerara simple syrup, and a topping of freshly grated nutmeg. Think drinks of the early 1600s — we're talking pre-colonists at Plymouth — and rustic ales or meads may come to mind. But it turns out, colonial era 16th-century drinkers were just like us, in that they also enjoyed a simple rum cocktail not unlike the modern day old fashioned.
While we don't know precisely where or when this drink originated, most agree its birthplace was the Caribbean — where rum was the liquor of choice for sailors and pirates of the day. We also know the Bombo infiltrated the higher ranks of society too by the early 1600s. Strongly supported legend has it George Washington himself leaned heavily on the libation — as a tactic for influencing voters — while campaigning for a seat on the colony of Virginia's early legislative body.
Sip on the classic Bombo or give it new flair
Unlike trendier, more polarizing concoctions that cycle in and out of popularity, we'd argue that the simpler the drink, the more timeless it is. Having said that, the sky's the limit as far as ways to riff on the standard Bombo with fresh takes and twists. Like the authentic margarita, made with only three ingredients but endlessly iterated upon, you can play up the Bombo with splashes of tropical fruit juice, more or less simple syrup, or shakes of cinnamon.
As with any cocktail so sparse on mixers, the booze you choose here matters, so this is an occasion to bust out the top-shelf rum if mixing up your own. The Demerara simple syrup also contributes a warmer, caramel-y flavor compared to standard white sugar syrup. And if possible, go authentic by grating whole fresh nutmeg seed versus the store bought powdered stuff — which certainly wouldn't have been a thing in the colonial era. Freshly grated, the flavor of the Indonesian spice will stay fresher for longer, and can also be used as a garnish on Tiki drinks like the painkiller or a batch of boozy holiday eggnog.
You may also be lucky enough to spot a Bombo out in the wild. Should you find yourself at a Tiki bar or in the company of a mixologist with a knowledge of historic drinks, treat yourself to this ultimate OG cocktail for a historic happy hour experience steeped in centuries of lore.