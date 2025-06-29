This 17th-Century Rum Drink Only Uses 3 Ingredients, And You Can Still Order It Today

There are drinks that go way back — the staples like Manhattans, a classic martini, and margaritas that have earned a permanent spot on any self respecting bar menu. And then there are drinks that go way way back, like all the way to the 17th century, in the case of one simple rum cocktail. For history lovers looking to drink like it's 1600-something, order the simple rum Bombo — or Bumbo or Bumboo, alternative spellings you may see for the same sweet, spicy drink.

This cocktail, often claiming the title of the first rum mixed drink, is a simple blend of rum, Demerara simple syrup, and a topping of freshly grated nutmeg. Think drinks of the early 1600s — we're talking pre-colonists at Plymouth — and rustic ales or meads may come to mind. But it turns out, colonial era 16th-century drinkers were just like us, in that they also enjoyed a simple rum cocktail not unlike the modern day old fashioned.

While we don't know precisely where or when this drink originated, most agree its birthplace was the Caribbean — where rum was the liquor of choice for sailors and pirates of the day. We also know the Bombo infiltrated the higher ranks of society too by the early 1600s. Strongly supported legend has it George Washington himself leaned heavily on the libation — as a tactic for influencing voters — while campaigning for a seat on the colony of Virginia's early legislative body.