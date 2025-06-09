How To Properly Grate Fresh Nutmeg

Few spices offer a more conveniently contained dose of flavor than nutmeg. Although the "nut" in the name is a bit of a misnomer — it is actually a seed — many cuisines integrate nutmeg into their cuisine. And as with other aromatics, it pays off to grind the spice fresh — the flavor is simply more vivid. So whether you're crafting the perfect jerk chicken rub, seasoning a baked good, or even making a spiced beverage, you may wonder what the best way is to grate fresh nutmeg.

Thankfully, the technique is straightforward. Get ahold of a microplane, and tilt it vertically. Then simply slide the nutmeg up and down along it, letting the ground spice bits accumulate underneath. You can catch the ground nutmeg in a ramekin for precise measurement, or if comfortable free-handing it, simply grate right onto whatever you are cooking. Use what you need per recipe, as you can expect extended storage time with whole nutmeg.

And if you have yet to invest in a microplane, then one of the creative ways to use your cheese grater is for spice applications. There's no need to be overly particular; as long as you get ground nutmeg, you're ready for its delicious applications.