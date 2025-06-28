This Apple Slicer Hack Is Your Secret Weapon For Better Potato Wedges

Think the apple slicer rattling around in your "miscellaneous" kitchen tool drawer is a one‑hit wonder? Think again. That handy circle of blades is the fastest way to turn a whole potato into steakhouse‑worthy wedges. Because the apple slicer is already fanned out at even angles, a single press on a potato gives you eight identical spud pieces that brown at the same pace — no more burnt tips or under‑cooked centers, all for a fraction of the work.

To make this hack work simply choose a potato that's roughly apple‑width, scrub it clean, and peel it. Slice a thin disc off the bottom so it sits flat on your cutting board — this stable base is the real secret to using the apple slicer. Then, with one slice, you've got hefty wedges ready for the fryer or oven. (Or for those who have one, you can also get dreamily crisp potatoes in an air fryer.) As always add oil, butter, salt, and spices for that fried heavenly crunch.