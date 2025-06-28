This Apple Slicer Hack Is Your Secret Weapon For Better Potato Wedges
Think the apple slicer rattling around in your "miscellaneous" kitchen tool drawer is a one‑hit wonder? Think again. That handy circle of blades is the fastest way to turn a whole potato into steakhouse‑worthy wedges. Because the apple slicer is already fanned out at even angles, a single press on a potato gives you eight identical spud pieces that brown at the same pace — no more burnt tips or under‑cooked centers, all for a fraction of the work.
To make this hack work simply choose a potato that's roughly apple‑width, scrub it clean, and peel it. Slice a thin disc off the bottom so it sits flat on your cutting board — this stable base is the real secret to using the apple slicer. Then, with one slice, you've got hefty wedges ready for the fryer or oven. (Or for those who have one, you can also get dreamily crisp potatoes in an air fryer.) As always add oil, butter, salt, and spices for that fried heavenly crunch.
Other uses for that apple slicer
Your apple slicer uses don't stop there. Once you realize the power of the wedge-press, you may start using simple tools everywhere. It turns a variety of tedious slicing tasks into quick, effortless work.
Try your slicer on a peeled onion to easily create chunky, grill-ready pieces that are perfect for a vegetable or charred shrimp skewer. You can also use it on beets and sweet potatoes to produce uniform little wedges ideal for an oven vegetable roast – guaranteeing both quick prep and evenly caramelized edges every time.
Thinking even further outside the box, use your slicer to cut a ball of fresh mozzarella into eight neat segments for perfectly portioned pizza toppings or a quick Caprese salad. You can even put your slicer to work on store-bought biscuit dough to make easy, at-home doughnut holes. Just stamp the dough with the slicer to create eight little rounds, fry them, and roll in cinnamon sugar.