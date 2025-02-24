The Umami-Packed 3-Ingredient Mixture That Leaves Roasted Veggies Dazzling

Roasted vegetables are one of the easiest side dishes to prepare, and smothering them in this three-ingredient mixture doesn't need to complicate the process. However, keeping a few tips in mind will help you achieve a well-balanced flavor for improving your favorite seasonal roasted vegetables.

When making a dazzling, delectable coating for your veggies, it's important to gently simmer your garlic in water first, making sure to mince it rather than leaving it whole so the allium releases more flavor; introduce a little soy sauce and butter to the pan — et voilà — a life-changing sauce so tasty it will convert any vegetable haters. While you can experiment by substituting sweetly piquant black garlic for fresh garlic and opting for specialty soy sauces like Haku's Saishikomi Shoyu (aged for five years) or Wangshin Smoked Soy Sauce, remember that balance is key: A good rule of thumb is four cloves of minced garlic for every tablespoon of soy sauce, cup of water, and 2 or so ounces of butter.

Soy sauce has an intensely salty flavor, so it's best to use plain, unsalted butter. If you accidentally add too much soy sauce, a dash of distilled white vinegar can neutralize the extra salinity. Once you've perfected the sauce, use it to toss your veggies and serve right away. One of the biggest mistakes you can make when roasting vegetables is not giving them enough flavor, but with this easy-to-make sauce, your favorite veggie roast will never come up short.