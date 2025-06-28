Save Counter Space For Big-Batch Baking With An Unconventional Cooling Rack Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes the most helpful baking hacks are the ones you least expect. Cooling racks are tools that can double as a grill basket in a pinch, or you can use them to dice hard-boiled eggs like Ree Drummond. They're an essential item for any home baker, but if you've bitten off more than you can chew with your latest baking project, there's a cooling rack substitute that will save you some much-needed counter space.

Let your food blow off steam by sitting on an ironing board. Yes, the same device that's used to smooth the wrinkles from a chef's coat and apron. Peel back the fabric layers of your ironing board until there's nothing except for the metal underneath. There should be a grate pattern that looks almost the same as a traditional cooling rack, so why not use it as one?

The ironing board's material is sturdy and heat-resistant, making it a reliable platform to arrange several baked components at once. All you need to do is set down a layer of parchment paper to prevent crumbs and residual grease from falling to the floor. This hack frees up counter space, allowing you more room to work and get your ducks, or chocolate stout cupcakes, in a row.