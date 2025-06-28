Save Counter Space For Big-Batch Baking With An Unconventional Cooling Rack Hack
Sometimes the most helpful baking hacks are the ones you least expect. Cooling racks are tools that can double as a grill basket in a pinch, or you can use them to dice hard-boiled eggs like Ree Drummond. They're an essential item for any home baker, but if you've bitten off more than you can chew with your latest baking project, there's a cooling rack substitute that will save you some much-needed counter space.
Let your food blow off steam by sitting on an ironing board. Yes, the same device that's used to smooth the wrinkles from a chef's coat and apron. Peel back the fabric layers of your ironing board until there's nothing except for the metal underneath. There should be a grate pattern that looks almost the same as a traditional cooling rack, so why not use it as one?
The ironing board's material is sturdy and heat-resistant, making it a reliable platform to arrange several baked components at once. All you need to do is set down a layer of parchment paper to prevent crumbs and residual grease from falling to the floor. This hack frees up counter space, allowing you more room to work and get your ducks, or chocolate stout cupcakes, in a row.
Cooling racks you already own (and some you don't)
It's not always a good idea to have more than one or two racks of the same food in the oven at once. Some foods need to be closer to the top or bottom, and something like roasted meat can take up a lot of space. If you know you're going to have any spare oven racks, just pull them out before baking and use them as cooling racks instead. Unused grates from a gas stovetop can do the same, such as supporting a loaf pan or cast iron skillet full of cornbread.
If running out of kitchen space seems to be a frequent problem, it's worth treating your baked treats with a multi-tier cooling rack. This Geesta's collapsible cooling rack on Amazon doesn't take up much space, and it turns into a tower in no time, making it a great portable option for baking or presenting food away from home. Bakers who love to make trays full of food like the chefs on TV should consider ordering a Gworobie commercial speed rack for delivery. These devices come in handy for putting together everything from chocolate chip cookies to elaborate tiered cakes.