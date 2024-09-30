The Kitchen Tool That Can Double As A Grill Basket In A Pinch

On the one hand, grilling is pretty straightforward. Meat or veggies suspended just over a hot coal or gas fire make for a delicious meal. But the more you get into it, the more tools and cooking techniques you want to acquire. It's a pretty quick rabbit hole from scanning over a beginner's guide to grilling to seeking out specialty tools like grilling baskets or trays. Perfect for fish, sausages, or chopped veggies, they prevent smaller slices and fragile foods from slipping through the grill grates. At the same time, you still get the benefits of fire smoke and lovely grill marks (which a baking sheet or pan will hinder), along with more even cooking. No more fajita veggies plummeting to a fiery doom.

If you've been meaning to pick up a grill basket, or the one you own requires a serious cleaning, you may already have a fix sitting in your kitchen. Head to the cupboard with the baking sheets, and dig out a metal cooling rack. That's right; the same tool used to cool cookies by allowing air to circulate around them can double as a grill basket. Heads up that you may only get away with this a couple of times before the rack won't be clean enough to cool those snickerdoodles without affecting their flavor, but sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do.