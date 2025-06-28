The Fancy Duck Dish That Comes To Life With Chocolate

Although it tends to strike some as a novelty in savory recipes, chocolate is not an uncommon ingredient outside of the wonderful world of baked goods and other confections. All the wonderfully vast and varied moles in creation are likely first to come to mind (even though chocolate isn't the main ingredient in mole sauce). But you'll also find cocoa varieties in things like chili, barbecue preparations, and marinades. Chocolate also performs terrifically in some dishes where it isn't quite as expected, like in a lovely duck l'orange.

Even if you aren't so fluent in French, duck l'orange is exactly what it sounds like: rich roast duck in a bright citrus sauce. Chocolate and orange are already a classic combination, and the former also amplifies the nuanced depth of the already pretty dynamic protein. The key is to keep the cocoa to the sauce itself, and to go with a darker compound to avoid any unwanted sweetness. This is still supposed to be duck l'orange, not duck l'ice cream sundae.