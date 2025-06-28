Booze Up Your Brunch With A Splash Of This Sweet, Bourbon-Based Cream Liqueur

Whether it's a holiday, birthday, or just the weekend, adding a little booze to your brunch is a fun way to unwind every so often. While bloody Marys and mimosas are classic go-to brunch cocktails, sometimes, all you need is a splash of something sweet and boozy in your coffee. You've probably encountered Irish cream, but have you tried the newer innovation, bourbon cream?

Bourbon cream is a blend of bourbon, a type of American whiskey, and cream, the fatty top layer of unpasteurized milk. The result is a rich, thick liqueur with the consistency of melted ice cream and notes of vanilla and caramel. The alcohol content is around 15% ABV. It's difficult to know the exact origins of bourbon cream, however. Its beginnings are typically traced back to 2015 with the release of the creamy bourbon liqueur by the iconic Buffalo Trace Distillery, and smaller batch distillers Black Button Distilling in New York and Headframe Spirits in Montana.

Incorporating bourbon cream into your coffee can be as simple as pouring a hot cuppa and adding the liqueur as you would coffee creamer. For a cold coffee cocktail, combine bourbon cream, cold espresso or coffee, and a dash of bitters in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and pour into a glass. Garnish with nutmeg and/or cinnamon. Alternatively, kick it up a notch by crafting a decadent, dessert cocktail with iced coffee, bourbon cream, and vanilla ice cream. Top it with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.