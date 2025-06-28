The Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Bar We'll Keep Buying Again And Again

Tony's Chocolonely — the only commercially available chocolate bar with a name as cartoonish as its label — comes in more varieties than you might be able to keep track of. To be fair, very few grocery stores or smaller supermarkets are going to make room for the whole loopy line, which includes not only its signature big bars, but also smaller versions, vegan editions, little chocolate bites, and seasonal sweets. In service of narrowing the field of the standards, at least, Chowhound tried and ranked every flavor of Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars.

For our money (the big bars sell for about six bucks direct from their website), the chocolate chocolate chip cookie is your best bet for a truly decadent sweet treat. This bar takes Fairtrade milk chocolate and packs it to bursting point with delectable chocolate chip cookie crumbles for a smooth, crunchy, one-two confectionery punch that's almost like having your dessert and eating it, too.