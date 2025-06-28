The Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Bar We'll Keep Buying Again And Again
Tony's Chocolonely — the only commercially available chocolate bar with a name as cartoonish as its label — comes in more varieties than you might be able to keep track of. To be fair, very few grocery stores or smaller supermarkets are going to make room for the whole loopy line, which includes not only its signature big bars, but also smaller versions, vegan editions, little chocolate bites, and seasonal sweets. In service of narrowing the field of the standards, at least, Chowhound tried and ranked every flavor of Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars.
For our money (the big bars sell for about six bucks direct from their website), the chocolate chocolate chip cookie is your best bet for a truly decadent sweet treat. This bar takes Fairtrade milk chocolate and packs it to bursting point with delectable chocolate chip cookie crumbles for a smooth, crunchy, one-two confectionery punch that's almost like having your dessert and eating it, too.
How the chocolate chocolate chip cookie bar came out on top
We set 12 big Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars up for judgement, and quickly devoured them all, evaluating each one for flavor composition, taste, and texture (just like you might do to determine whether you're eating a low-quality dark chocolate), and then converting the quality of each into points. The overall winner, the chocolate chocolate chip cookie, amassed the most. And, despite each variety having its own merits, our ranking still left some out in the cold, and one dead last. Tony's Chocolonely's white chocolate strawberry cheesecake bar was our least favorite of the bunch by a long shot. This isn't entirely surprising, as white chocolate is not even real chocolate to begin with, given that it's absent cocoa solids.
Shockingly, this was a collaboration with the iconic ice cream company Ben & Jerry's, whose flavors are prized for their abundant mix-ins. Sadly, the white chocolate strawberry cheesecake bar was ultimately a bit scant on the titular fruit to point-sapping effect. We'll stick to the top five Tony's Chocolonely bars instead, which also included its everything formula (nothing to do with the bagels), its milk chocolate honey almond nougat recipe, milk chocolate caramel cookie combination, and milk chocolate caramel sea salt bar, all of which are safe bets for your next treat.