The Bottled Iced Tea Brand That Completely Disgusted Us

Artificial flavors may be permissible, sometimes even expected, in certain sweet treats like grape candy and strawberry soda. But when it comes to a cup of tea, most consumers probably want something that highlights the brew's origins as a delicate, hand-harvested leaf. And this is what Gold Peak, a Coca-Cola-owned iced tea brand, aims to do: "Celebrate the natural goodness of tea" (via Coca-Cola). However, when we ranked 14 flavors of bottled and canned iced tea, Gold Peak came in dead last. Unfortunately, we found Gold Peak's unsweetened black tea to taste artificial and plasticky, the complete opposite of its promised flavor. Its only redeeming factor was that, although the tea taste was overwhelmed by less appetizing notes, it did contain the caffeine naturally found in black tea.

Gold Peak takes pride in the fact that it is made with real tea leaves and cane sugar. The list of ingredients of the brand's unsweetened iced tea (the variety used in our ranking) is reassuringly slim: black tea leaves, filtered water, and phosphoric acid. The latter is a common preservative that is largely tasteless but may add a slight tangy quality to the beverage. Gold Peak is also sold in plastic bottles, as the company made the switch from glass in 2010 to make the drinks more picnic-friendly. Sadly, there's both a common and scientific consensus that drinks taste better in glass bottles. So it's possible that Gold Peak sacrificed taste for safety, which affected its rank.