What To Look Out For When Buying Steak Medallions
When you're at the grocery store looking over the shelves in the meat department, trying to find the perfect steak medallions for your dinner that evening, it can be hard to make a wise choice. Steak is pricey, and making the wrong decision can leave you with an expensive, not-so-great dinner. That's why Chowhound talked to Russel Kook, the executive chef at The Bellevue in Chicago, to learn what to look for when purchasing steak medallions.
To find the best steak medallions in the store, take your time checking out the appearance of your options. Color is key, according to Kook. "Fresh beef should have a deep red or purplish color. That vibrancy indicates freshness and proper handling," he says. "If the medallions are starting to turn brown or grayish around the edges, it usually means they've been sitting out too long or are nearing the end of their shelf life." He also says that moisture level is important to consider. Your steak should look slightly moist, but an overly slimy or wet steak may be a sign of spoilage.
You should look for good marbling as well. Kook says that thin but consistent marbling indicates that meat will be flavorful and tender once it's cooked. Cut matters, too. "You also want the cut to look evenly sliced and consistent in thickness, which will help it cook uniformly," he adds. Choosing steak medallions with good marbling and an expert cut can help you make less expensive meat, like chuck shoulder, just as tender as a filet mignon.
Tips for preparing steak medallions
After you've found your perfect steak medallions at the store, it's time to take to the kitchen and unleash your inner sous chef as you get to work. Steak medallions are typically cut from the ends of beef tenderloin, so it doesn't take much work to make the juicy, tender cut delicious. Whether you're planning on cooking your steak on the grill or on the stove, preparation is key — most chefs recommend letting steak warm to room temperature before seasoning. Next, you'll want to season with salt only, as adding pepper during the cooking process can create a bitter char.
When it's time to get cooking, consider the rule of threes. Cook your steak on three minutes per side on direct heat, followed by three minutes per side on indirect heat. Following the rule of threes can help to produce a steak that has a great sear without a tough interior. Steak medallions are typically a good fit for the rule of threes, often measuring between 1 and 1 ½ inches thick, but you might want to err on the side of slightly less cooking time if the medallions you're cooking are super-thin.
Steak medallions are delicious on their own and can be the perfect protein for those with a lighter appetite who love the taste of filet mignon, but aren't hungry enough for a 6-ounce steak. Their smaller size can also make them a great fit for lunch alongside a salad, like Ina Garten's steak-worthy arugula-and-vinaigrette masterpiece.