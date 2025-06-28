What To Look Out For When Buying Steak Medallions

When you're at the grocery store looking over the shelves in the meat department, trying to find the perfect steak medallions for your dinner that evening, it can be hard to make a wise choice. Steak is pricey, and making the wrong decision can leave you with an expensive, not-so-great dinner. That's why Chowhound talked to Russel Kook, the executive chef at The Bellevue in Chicago, to learn what to look for when purchasing steak medallions.

To find the best steak medallions in the store, take your time checking out the appearance of your options. Color is key, according to Kook. "Fresh beef should have a deep red or purplish color. That vibrancy indicates freshness and proper handling," he says. "If the medallions are starting to turn brown or grayish around the edges, it usually means they've been sitting out too long or are nearing the end of their shelf life." He also says that moisture level is important to consider. Your steak should look slightly moist, but an overly slimy or wet steak may be a sign of spoilage.

You should look for good marbling as well. Kook says that thin but consistent marbling indicates that meat will be flavorful and tender once it's cooked. Cut matters, too. "You also want the cut to look evenly sliced and consistent in thickness, which will help it cook uniformly," he adds. Choosing steak medallions with good marbling and an expert cut can help you make less expensive meat, like chuck shoulder, just as tender as a filet mignon.