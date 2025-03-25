The 'Rule Of 3s' Is Your Foolproof Method For Cooking Steak

It seems that everyone has got their own rules for how to perfectly cook their steaks, and maybe this shouldn't be a shock. After all, there are so many fine and intricate details when it comes to cooking steak, such as the preparation of the meat itself, not to mention choosing which steak cuts to buy and which to avoid. It can be easy to get lost in making these small but important decisions that one vital question goes unasked: What's the best way to cook your steaks?

Good cooking practices are ones that can be replicated, with bonus points if they're easy to remember. Thankfully, the "rule of threes" checks off both of these boxes. Put simply, the rule of threes is that you should cook your steaks for three minutes per side on direct heat, and then three minutes per side on indirect heat. If you're cooking with charcoal, spread the coals over one side of the grill, while with gas it works well to only ignite half the burners to create zones of direct and indirect heat. The end result should be a steak that's been properly seared with heat but has also been allowed to cook for some time over indirect heat, giving you ample flavor and juiciness with that satisfying outer crust.