The Secret To Making Perfectly Textured Tuna Burgers Every Time

The true test of the home chef is knowing when to underdo it, even when going extra seems too enticing. Chopping a little finer than necessary, maybe adding a bit more fat than required, multiplying garlic cloves like you've just won an allium sweepstakes — these seemingly amplifying actions might pay off sometimes, or they might send your whole recipe hurtling toward ruin. Even simple mixing can be a particularly prickly proposition for misguided overachievers.

Tuna burgers are more vulnerable to overmixing than most foodstuffs. The pre-minced beef used for burgers, for example, signals that their patties are practically finished before they're even packed. Not-so-smooth cake batter is common sense canon. Properly lumpy mashed potatoes not only avoid the dreaded stiffness, but their texture also gives the classic comfort food its homemade character. And since the raw, hearty steaks you'll use to make tuna burgers seem so sturdy, so solidly able to stand up to the power of a food processor or other electronic device, you might feel compelled to pulverize them. Do not do this, though. Machine mixing your fish for what should be nice, light burgers will only end in dry, dense, seafood pucks. Instead, use a fork to successfully make your patty mixture.