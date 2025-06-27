The Most Inefficient Place You Can Hang Overhead Kitchen Lighting

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you enter the kitchen, you do not usually think about the lighting, but rather automatically flip the switch on before you start cooking. Lighting is often an afterthought, but it creates a significant impact on the kitchen space. Good lighting aids in everything you do, whether chopping vegetables, mixing batter, or even cleaning up after a meal. In many kitchens, there is just one overhead ceiling lamp to illuminate the area. Despite being the most common design, it turns out to be one of the biggest lighting mistakes in the kitchen, especially if it's placed behind your back.

When the overhead light is at your back as you use the counter or the stove, it often becomes blocked by your body. This results in the light illuminating only a portion of your working area, making it more difficult to see what you are doing, particularly when slicing, measuring, or reading a recipe. Not only that, a bright overhead bulb provides lighting that can look somewhat jarring, especially if it is a white light.

Areas with poor kitchen lighting can not only be unpleasant, but they are dangerous as well. When the overhead light is at your back, you're working under your own shadow which exposes you to the risk of knife slips and cuts. It can be challenging to cook and difficult to tell if a batter has reached the right consistency. One bright, central lamp could give the illusion that the room is well-lit, but unfortunately, it does not reach those areas where you want clarity the most.