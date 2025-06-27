TikTok's Viral Crinkle Cake Transforms Frozen Phyllo Dough Into A Satisfying Crispy Dessert

Do you ever wish you had more easy-to-prepare dessert recipes up your sleeve? Luckily, with the help of social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, you can find tasty dessert recipes made simple with store-bought ingredients like canned biscuits and frozen phyllo dough. Sure enough, while your grandma's classic dump cake may be the beginner friendly dessert anyone can make, crafting a home-baked cake with thawed phyllo dough is just as easy and delicious.

Next to serving as the flaky dough you should be using for baked brie, phyllo dough can also become a mouthwatering dessert thanks to one unique folding technique. Developed by food influencer Ramena Avakian, this one-of-a-kind crinkle cake took foodies by storm via TikTok a few years back. Even though Avakian's account is no longer active, her crinkle cake remains a go-to recipe for many at-home chefs.

To make this one-of-a-kind dessert, all you need is phyllo dough and a small assortment of everyday baking essentials like butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla. The process behind making this cake involves accordion-folding two thawed phyllo dough sheets at a time and stacking them like file folders in a baking dish. After baking for 10 minutes, you pour melted butter over the cake. Then, after another 10 minutes in the oven, pour over a homemade custard made of whisked milk, eggs, and sugar. Topped with a simple syrup, this crispy yet creamy dessert can be customized in more ways than one.