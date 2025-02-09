The Flaky Dough You Should Be Using For Baked Brie

If you've been to a party, given a party, or attended a wine-in-plastic-cup style gathering, chances are that you're familiar with baked brie. You'll find it near the cheese tray, wrapped in puff pastry and, more often than not, topped with jam. Or, if you're feeling more adventurous, you tried this hazelnut fig baked brie. There's a reason it's popular. Melding melted cheese with flaky puff pastry (store bought is fine, according to Ina Garten), baked brie is doubly buttery and perfect with fruit, cured meat, or even all on its own. That being said, it can sometimes feel a bit stale, so maybe it's time you give your baked brie an update. One easy way to go about this is to switch out your baked brie's wrapping. While puff pastry is the default shell for the melty dish, there are alternatives — one is phyllo dough.

Phyllo dough is common in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cooking. Like puff pastry, it often produces flaky, layered baked goods. Phyllo dough consists of thin dough sheets, which you can layer to create a perfectly crunchy, delicious result. However, it is less rich than puff pastry and produces a crunchier, lighter final product. Using phyllo dough as a wrapper for you baked brie can give the dish a lighter twist, producing more of a contrast between the buttery brie and the crisp dough. You can also make it an all-purpose fixer for your dinner party by wrapping your beef Wellington in phyllo.