The Easy Tip To Keep Frozen Cocktails Colder Longer

When temps hit 80 degrees Fahrenheit and the sun stays out until 9 p.m., nothing hits the spot quite like a frozen cocktail. It's an adult slushy, perfect for taking the edge off on long, heat-filled days. If the sun is beating down on you, though, it's also beating down on your drink — as you get a sunburn, your drink quickly melts. To avoid this double summer party foul, plop on a sun hat and make sure you pre-freeze your cocktail before blending it with ice.

This trick doesn't involve extra time, but rather, some forethought. Since most cocktail recipes contain enough alcohol to prevent liquids from freezing solid, they can be chilled to a near-freezing temperature without turning to solid ice. Whatever recipe you're using — frozen margarita, espresso martini, piña colada — combine all the cocktail ingredients, but without ice, as usual in the blender until all ingredients are incorporated. Next, transfer the mixture to a freezer-safe container like a resealable bag, plastic container, or Mason jar; remember to leave some room at the top because liquids expand as they freeze.

Once you're ready to serve guests, pull the mixture out of the freezer — it should be somewhat scoopable rather than solid ice. Depending on the ratio of alcohol and sugar content, it may be more solid; however, letting it thaw for just a minute or two will be enough time to transfer it to the blender. The last step is to blend the super cold ingredients with ice until a smooth texture is achieved. If you don't have a blender to make frozen cocktails, grab some ice cube trays and zip-top bags.