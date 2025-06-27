Transform Boring Store-Bought Sugar Cookie Dough Into A New Dessert With Just A Few Ingredients

Sometimes, like late at night when a sweet tooth turns into a fang, something like store-bought cookie dough can feel like a futuristic miracle from straight out of "The Jetsons." At other moments, maybe when you're already planning to spend all day expertly building charcuterie boards and batch-making cocktails for a party, they can start to seem pretty paltry. Unadorned, store-bought sugar cookie dough, in particular, bakes up a little plain. But some light sculpting can make them into a versatile vehicle for all manner of more lively desserts.

To really zhuzh up those sugar cookies, turn them into shells. You will need a mini muffin tin to make and hold their shape, and once you've lined each cup with the dough you can bake them according to the package's instructions, cool, and pop them out for all kinds of creative, cookie crust applications. Because sugar is right there in the name, you'll just want to make sure you balance your flavors to avoid a sweetness overload.