What Was In Texas Roadhouse's Kenny Chesney-Inspired Tropical Cooler Cocktail?

Texas Roadhouse has gained popularity thanks to its combination of low prices and savory steaks. Not only does Texas Roadhouse have an extensive menu of steaks (all of which we have ranked), but it's cost-efficient to the point that you can turn a Texas Roadhouse order into a week of meal prep. By catering to the tastes as well as wallets of nearly any and everyone, Texas Roadhouse has paved the road to success.

It isn't just steak either; Texas Roadhouse has an impressive drink list, including a set of unique and refreshing cocktails that pair and contrast with the steaks so well. One of the most prominent was the Kenny's Cooler, a cocktail named after and inspired by country singer Kenny Chesney. Known for his more laidback and tropical-inspired style, his cocktail pays proper tribute to his career thanks to the combined flavors of coconut rum, peach schnapps, blue curacao syrup, sweet and sour, and lemonade garnished with a cherry and an orange slice.

The drink was launched as an exclusive for the chain in collaboration with Kenny Chesney and Blue Chair Bay Rum. With a serving size of 17 ounces and a price tag of only $6.50, it's easy to see why this drink went on to become one of the most popular in the history of Texas Roadhouse. However, if you go to a Texas Roadhouse today, you won't find a drink called Kenny's Cooler on the menu anymore.