The Texas Roadhouse Order That You Can Turn Into A Week Of Meal Prep
Is it finally meal prep day but you don't feel like doing it anymore? We've all been there. Meal prepping can be a tedious task. To avoid fully giving in to burnout, you can utilize some helpful freezer hacks to yield longer-lasting home-cooked meals. Or, you can let a restaurant take over all the hard work. You can meal prep fast food chicken to make more delicious salads, for instance, or you can spread your Panda Express family meal out over days. Not in the mood for Chinese food? You can apply the same hack to Texas Roadhouse and enjoy flavorful Southwestern cuisine for the week.
The popular dining establishment — known for its tasty honey butter rolls — has 713 locations spread across 11 countries, including 49 U.S. states and one U.S. territory. If you are part of the mass that lives in close proximity to one, consider taking advantage of the restaurant's family packs, each containing a large portion of meat, two 16-ounce sides, a family-sized salad, and bread. These packs, which range from $30 to $60 depending on location, can be divided into several meal-sized portions that can be kept in the refrigerator for three to four days.
Tips for meal prepping a Texas Roadhouse family pack
The options for meat vary by location, but some packs include 24 chicken tenders, four grilled chicken breasts, 2 pounds of pulled pork, or four half-slabs of barbecue ribs. Here, the chicken and pulled pork options are the easiest to divide into meals since the ribs have to be cut into pieces. Additionally, the grilled chicken breasts and pulled pork are the best choices for reheating purposes since they aren't breaded.
For the sides, you can choose from corn, green beans, mashed potatoes, seasoned rice, or steak fries. For easy reheating, consider the vegetables or the rice, as the potato options can be finicky. Now, the salad is the easiest part, as it comes with dressing on the side. From there, divide the large salad into individual portions. Lastly, the bread should be stored at room temperature and can be eaten as such or reheated.
The food in Texas Roadhouse family packs is fully prepared, so all that is left is dividing it into meals. There are many ways to mix and match the food, such as cutting the four grilled chicken breasts in half for eight servings. The salad can also be prepped into four lunches using half of the meat, for example, and the other half can be reserved for dinner with the sides.