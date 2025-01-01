The Texas Roadhouse Order That You Can Turn Into A Week Of Meal Prep

The options for meat vary by location, but some packs include 24 chicken tenders, four grilled chicken breasts, 2 pounds of pulled pork, or four half-slabs of barbecue ribs. Here, the chicken and pulled pork options are the easiest to divide into meals since the ribs have to be cut into pieces. Additionally, the grilled chicken breasts and pulled pork are the best choices for reheating purposes since they aren't breaded.

For the sides, you can choose from corn, green beans, mashed potatoes, seasoned rice, or steak fries. For easy reheating, consider the vegetables or the rice, as the potato options can be finicky. Now, the salad is the easiest part, as it comes with dressing on the side. From there, divide the large salad into individual portions. Lastly, the bread should be stored at room temperature and can be eaten as such or reheated.

The food in Texas Roadhouse family packs is fully prepared, so all that is left is dividing it into meals. There are many ways to mix and match the food, such as cutting the four grilled chicken breasts in half for eight servings. The salad can also be prepped into four lunches using half of the meat, for example, and the other half can be reserved for dinner with the sides.