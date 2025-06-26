One Of Martha Stewart's Favorite Bougie Pasta Dish Features This Fishy Mediterranean Delicacy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Martha Stewart's palate is expansive. While the lifestyle mogul enjoys cheap eats like hot dogs at NYC institution Papaya King and her mom's homemade pierogis (her favorite comfort food), she also has a taste for the finer things in life. One of her favorite foods is fish tartare with caviar, after all. So, it comes as no surprise that one of her must-eat pasta dishes is topped with bottarga, a Mediterranean delicacy.

In an Instagram post that showed her whipping up the recipe for her show, the culinary guru explained that she first tried bottarga during a visit to the Italian island of Sardinia. Bottarga is basically the Mediterranean's version of caviar. Specifically, it's the extracted roe sac of a fish, typically from grey mullet or tuna, that is preserved via salting, pressing, and drying. Produced predominantly in Sardinia and other Mediterranean coastal regions, bottarga has a punchy, salty taste and looks somewhat like sausage thanks to its shape and its golden brown hue. You can purchase the high-end ingredient from specialty food stores in person or online, such as Supreme Bottarga Store's "Sardinian Gold" bottarga. It is typically eaten in thin slices along with toasted bread or grated over pasta dishes, just like Stewart does.