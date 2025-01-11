The Store-Bought Chocolate Ice Cream We Think Is The Worst Around
Chocolate ice cream is a classic for a reason, but with all the choices in the freezer aisle, it can be hard to choose just one pint. To help narrow down your options, Chowhound ranked store-bought chocolate ice cream brands from best to worst. According to our taste test, the store-bought chocolate ice cream that's the worst around comes from Rebel.
This brand makes sugar-free ice cream that's keto-friendly and doesn't contain dairy. While Rebel's triple chocolate treat has a lot more going for it in the health department compared to other pints, it's also lacking in flavor, to the point that it could even be considered more disgusting than delicious. "It is hard to overstate how gross this sugar-free, dairy-free ice cream tasted. Yes, it is chocolate. No, one cannot truly hate any kind of chocolate. That's just silly. And yet, here we are with a 1.75 out of a possible 5 points," our review reads.
While you can always transform chocolate ice cream with bold toppings and mix-ins, Rebel Triple Chocolate Ice Cream has an unsavory chemical aftertaste. Paired with an odd powder-like texture, the treat is just too artificial. On top of that, this ice cream sits at a higher price point than many others at $5 per pint. So, while it's nice when indulgent treats come with wholesome ingredients, you're better off opting for a chocolate banana smoothie and avoiding putting this store-bought ice cream into your cart.
What others have to say about Rebel ice cream
Chowhound's ranking of various chocolate ice creams cited the thoughts of a few trusted sweet treat samplers, with each of them doing a blind taste test. Still, to learn more about the general opinions on Rebel ice cream, we looked at what other customers thought, too.
For starters, customers on the brand's website had mostly positive reviews to share. "This ice cream is so much better than any other so-called, sugar-free ice cream on the market! It is rich and creamy, and tastes amazing," one person wrote. Many loved the variety of flavors, with special shoutouts to pistachio and black raspberry. Other fans on Reddit signaled their preferences for the vanilla and cherry chip pints. Still, some on the thread agreed with us, saying they were unhappy with the high price of Rebel's ice cream and its airy texture. Others simply preferred different keto ice cream brands, with some noting that Rebel has a lot of sugar alcohol and calories in comparison.
So, whether you're making tasty chocolate-covered ice cream treats or enjoying a bowl on its own, you might want to steer clear of Rebel. But who knows, some people like it, so maybe you will too, especially if your ice cream options are limited due to dietary restrictions.