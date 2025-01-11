The Store-Bought Chocolate Ice Cream We Think Is The Worst Around

Chocolate ice cream is a classic for a reason, but with all the choices in the freezer aisle, it can be hard to choose just one pint. To help narrow down your options, Chowhound ranked store-bought chocolate ice cream brands from best to worst. According to our taste test, the store-bought chocolate ice cream that's the worst around comes from Rebel.

This brand makes sugar-free ice cream that's keto-friendly and doesn't contain dairy. While Rebel's triple chocolate treat has a lot more going for it in the health department compared to other pints, it's also lacking in flavor, to the point that it could even be considered more disgusting than delicious. "It is hard to overstate how gross this sugar-free, dairy-free ice cream tasted. Yes, it is chocolate. No, one cannot truly hate any kind of chocolate. That's just silly. And yet, here we are with a 1.75 out of a possible 5 points," our review reads.

While you can always transform chocolate ice cream with bold toppings and mix-ins, Rebel Triple Chocolate Ice Cream has an unsavory chemical aftertaste. Paired with an odd powder-like texture, the treat is just too artificial. On top of that, this ice cream sits at a higher price point than many others at $5 per pint. So, while it's nice when indulgent treats come with wholesome ingredients, you're better off opting for a chocolate banana smoothie and avoiding putting this store-bought ice cream into your cart.