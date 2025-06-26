How Long Is Too Long? The Unspoken Rules Of Lingering At A Restaurant

We've all been there: the plates have been cleared, the drinks are down to a bit of watery ice, the bill has been paid, yet we're engrossed in conversation with the person on the other side of the dinner table. While your server will likely tell you to take your time, you may be left wondering how long it's acceptable for you to sit and chat, especially if there are people waiting for a table. There are some fine dining rules that are cut-and-dry (and others that are questionable), but the rules on how long you can hang out at a table after you've finished your meal are a bit of a gray area.

Chowhound talked with Penny Chua, owner and managing partner of the iconic Lotus of Siam on Flamingo Road in Las Vegas, to get the details on lingering etiquette at restaurants. "Honestly, as long as you're not the very last table in the place, you're probably fine lingering a bit," Chua says. "But personally, if I know a restaurant closes at 10 p.m., I try to wrap things up, pay, and be out by 10:30 at the latest. It's just out of respect for the staff; most of them are trying to close out their sections."

She emphasizes the role of awareness, explaining that if yours is the only table left, you are likely the single factor preventing your server from being able to clock out. And if you do come to realize you've likely stayed a bit too long (or anticipate that you will), there are some things you can do to make a restaurant more amenable to your lingering.