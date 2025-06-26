This US State Produces The Most Hops, And It's A Must-Visit For Beer Lovers

Every state is famous for producing something that contributes to the food industry, from the state that produces the most blueberries to the state that makes the most butter. By extension, certain states also contribute greatly to the things we drink. When it comes to hops, the ingredient that makes beer bitter, one state absolutely dominates: Washington.

Washington state produces the most hops in all of the United States by far, with over 64 million pounds of hops produced in 2024 (via Statista). This is about four times the amount of any other state. Not only does Washington greatly contribute to the beer industry as a whole in the United States, the state is also renowned for its unique beers made at the very start of hops season. Most of these beers are limited to the region, so you'd need to travel there to taste the peak freshness hops have to offer. According to beer lovers, this is definitely a trek worth undertaking.