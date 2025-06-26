This US State Produces The Most Hops, And It's A Must-Visit For Beer Lovers
Every state is famous for producing something that contributes to the food industry, from the state that produces the most blueberries to the state that makes the most butter. By extension, certain states also contribute greatly to the things we drink. When it comes to hops, the ingredient that makes beer bitter, one state absolutely dominates: Washington.
Washington state produces the most hops in all of the United States by far, with over 64 million pounds of hops produced in 2024 (via Statista). This is about four times the amount of any other state. Not only does Washington greatly contribute to the beer industry as a whole in the United States, the state is also renowned for its unique beers made at the very start of hops season. Most of these beers are limited to the region, so you'd need to travel there to taste the peak freshness hops have to offer. According to beer lovers, this is definitely a trek worth undertaking.
Hops production in the United States
Nearly all of the United States' hops crop is produced in the Pacific Northwest region. California used to be included in hops production, but the state stopped production back in 1990. Since then, hops production in the United States can be mostly credited to three states: Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. There is some minor production in other states, such as Michigan, New York, and Wisconsin, but their production level is a drop in the bucket compared to the Pacific Northwest.
Washington state has consistently led the charge when it comes to hops production. In 2023, Washington produced over 75 million pounds of hops. Generally speaking, Washington alone tends to make up nearly 70% of all hops produced in the country. To put things in perspective, Idaho consistently takes second place but produces far less than half of what Washington produces: In 2023, Idaho was responsible for producing almost 17 million pounds of hops. Oregon always takes third place, with a little over 10 million hops produced in 2023.