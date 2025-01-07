One State Makes 88% Of The Butter In The US

California is the unofficial birthplace of fast food and the home state of the oft-debated french dip sandwich (despite its name). The Golden State is also the source of much of the butter you use for dipping, drizzling, baking, and frying, with Pennsylvania coming in second in butter production. However, there's a pretty massive gap in their output.

In 2023, California produced 51.6 million pounds of butter. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania's yield only reached 6.8 million pounds. According to the California Department of Food and Agriculture, dairy was the state's top agricultural commodity in 2023, followed by grapes (no surprise to fans of Napa and Sonoma Valley's unique winery experiences) and, relatedly, cattle. Next time you bake a cake, butter your toast, or drench a plate of crab legs in melted butter sauce, you know what state you might need to thank.