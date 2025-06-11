The Best Ingredients To Build The Ultimate Breakfast Kebabs

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it's often a quick dish like cereal or a pit stop for a breakfast sandwich. Some fast food breakfast sandwiches are better than others, but what if you had the chance to cook yourself a more indulgent plate, what would be on it? Now, take all of those breakfast favorites and turn them into breakfast kebabs.

Breakfast kebabs give you all the sweet and savory flavors of a typical breakfast plate — but they're on a skewer, built similarly to traditional kebabs. While they don't have the same spit-fired meat and veggies that usual kebab recipes do, you can build your kebabs however you want; breakfast meat, fresh fruits, and even mini pancakes all come together for a unique way to start the day. Before cooking, ensure everything is prepared in similar-sized pieces, so nothing overpowers the other ingredients or is too hard to eat. And make sure to have a flavor and texture balance between sweet, savory, soft, and crunchy.