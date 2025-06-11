The Best Ingredients To Build The Ultimate Breakfast Kebabs
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it's often a quick dish like cereal or a pit stop for a breakfast sandwich. Some fast food breakfast sandwiches are better than others, but what if you had the chance to cook yourself a more indulgent plate, what would be on it? Now, take all of those breakfast favorites and turn them into breakfast kebabs.
Breakfast kebabs give you all the sweet and savory flavors of a typical breakfast plate — but they're on a skewer, built similarly to traditional kebabs. While they don't have the same spit-fired meat and veggies that usual kebab recipes do, you can build your kebabs however you want; breakfast meat, fresh fruits, and even mini pancakes all come together for a unique way to start the day. Before cooking, ensure everything is prepared in similar-sized pieces, so nothing overpowers the other ingredients or is too hard to eat. And make sure to have a flavor and texture balance between sweet, savory, soft, and crunchy.
Breakfast meats
Start with your favorite type of breakfast meat. There are a bunch of options and all will go well here. For extra crunch, cook up some crispy bacon; slice it into 2-inch squares while it's still raw (it will be easier than when it's cooked and crispy), so it fits nicely on the skewer. You can cook it as much as you want here, but keep in mind that the firmer the bacon, the more likely it will break when you stick the skewer through it.
Other breakfast meats, like sausage or ham, won't have the same crunch as bacon but might be easier because they're slightly more pliable when cooked. And don't forget local favorites, like scrapple, pork roll, or even salty-sweet canned Spam for a more affordable breakfast meat, which might be popular choices depending on where you live. If you don't want to include meat, you can substitute another hearty alternative, such as potatoes. Seasoned potatoes are a great stand-in, and for something even easier, toast some frozen tater tots.
Pancakes
Pancakes are the backbone of any breakfast table in the movies and they deserve a spot on your skewers. They're easy to cook and have a mild flavor that can be enhanced with anything from chocolate chips to fresh fruit. Make sure to keep the pancakes tiny — make them right around two inches in diameter. The easiest way to do this is to put the pancake batter in a squeeze bottle; it makes for a much more accurate measurement than pouring from a bowl of batter.
You want the pancakes to be stable enough to hold their own on a skewer, so make the batter slightly thicker — but don't overmix it, or you'll end up with tough pancakes. If you're a waffles or French toast person, either one will work here. Instead of aiming for small pieces, just cut the waffles or bread to fit the rest of the skewer foods.
Fresh fruit
The skewers will likely be served hot, so for a pop of temperature contrast, add some sliced fresh fruit. For the best flavor, go with berries, which are mildly sweet but not overly flavorful. Strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries are good options, though keep in mind blueberries might be a little small for the skewers.
Depending on the season, you can also use apples or peaches — if it's a fruit that you might find paired with pancakes or French toast, then it also has a place on your skewer. For another burst of flavor, you can soften the apples to slightly caramelize them, or grill the peaches for a sweet, charred taste. Avoid using fruits that are too juicy or acidic, such as oranges, because they could get messy and don't make for as complementary of a pairing. Try serving the skewers with a cup of freshly-squeezed orange juice instead.
Eggs
Eggs are a core element on every breakfast plate, so why not put them on the skewers, too? They can be cooked in a variety of ways, but they won't all work well for this dish. For the best results, whisk the eggs and pour them into a pan as if you were making an omelet. Let them cook into one thin sheet, then cut that into squares large enough to fit on the skewers.
For another flavor twist, whisk in a little grated cheese with the egg mixture, which will melt as the eggs cook and infuse each bite with cheesy goodness. The egg sheet method works with egg whites, too, but regardless, it will be pretty thin, so you might want to use multiple layers when building the dish. Scrambling the eggs won't work, though fried eggs are a possibility as long as they're cooked over-hard and don't have any yolk dripping out.
Condiments
Lastly, what's the point of indulging in all of these breakfast delights if you don't have the proper condiments to pair with them? Sweet pancakes and savory bacon or breakfast sausage both go well with syrup. If you're an avid ketchup lover, then nobody will judge you for drizzling a little over that sausage. When you need a hint of spice, reach for the hot sauce. And if the pancakes are missing that extra sweet element, offer some Nutella spread. Even brushing melted salted butter over the skewers will add a little more flavor to the dish.
The kebabs are best built in layers, so there should be more than one of each ingredient, depending on the skewer length. If you're serving these to a crowd, set up the kebabs on a wooden board, and fill ramekins with all the necessary condiments that you might want. This way, people can pick and choose which flavor pairings work best for them.