What Really Changes When You Marinate With Red Vs. White Wine Vinegar

When it comes to marinating your beef, poultry, or fish, there are a lot of opinions. For beef, if it's sufficiently marbled, you may not need to marinate the meat at all — just a little salt and pepper will do. But certain leaner steaks can definitely take a marinade, and it will help tenderize them and add more juicy flavor. While poultry can handle a pretty long marinade, it's generally recommended not to marinade it for longer than 24 hours, or it will start to break down the protein too much, giving you mushy meat. And because fish is the most delicate of the three, even 30 minutes or so is probably sufficient, and you don't want to leave it for more than a couple hours. But if you're using red or white wine vinegar in your marinade, which should you use for each protein?

We asked Russel Kook, the executive chef at The Bellevue in Chicago, to break it down for us. "Red wine vinegar brings a fruitier, bolder flavor that works well with the savory profile of steaks," Kook says. "It adds a slight tang while enhancing the depth of the beef. White wine vinegar, on the other hand, is lighter and brighter — it's better suited for poultry, fish, or vinaigrettes, where you want acidity without too much weight."

It can be pretty much that simple — red wine vinegar with red meat, white wine vinegar with white meat. But there's a little bit more to know before you get to marinating.