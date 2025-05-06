What The Cloudy Bits In Red Wine Vinegar Actually Are

Red wine vinegar is one of those pantry staples that lingers near the back of the shelf, just waiting for the right dish. Sometimes, it'll sit around for weeks or months unrefrigerated, until it's needed in your next tangy chicken marinade for tender results or it's time to make a homemade salad dressing. And while red wine vinegar technically doesn't expire, have you ever pulled out a bottle only to find it clouded with, well, something that doesn't look like red wine vinegar?

The strange substance in your bottle of red wine vinegar might be a little stringy and slimy, looking like a cross between a jellyfish and a fluffy cloud. It isn't toxic; that cloudy blob-like form floating in your bottle is called a mother of vinegar, and it's a sign that your vinegar is still fermenting.

Mother of vinegar is a jelly-like collection of bacteria that sometimes forms when drinks are fermenting, converting alcohol to acetic acid, which is what gives vinegar its taste and qualities. Red wine vinegar is just fermented red wine, made by adding the mother to any kind of regular red drinking wine. You can even transform leftover wine into red wine vinegar at home by combining it in a brand-new container with some of the mother you may have found in your old bottle of red wine vinegar. Let it sit for one or two months, and you'll have a whole new batch of tangy vinegar to use in recipes.