The Chef Tip You Need For More Aromatic Grilling

Much like arranging the layers of a cake or mixing up a delicious, smoky cocktail, it's important to consider the order of operations when firing up food on the grill. Smokiness can be a fickle flavor quality, and the type of fuel and how much you use can determine whether your food tastes pleasantly woodsy and smoldering or more like it was tossed in a chimney. To give your grilled food a fuller flavor without going overboard, Chowhound spoke with an expert to find the right ingredients and techniques.

Executive chef Wissam Baki runs the kitchen at Amal in Miami, Florida. He says that no matter the cooking method — whether smoking, braising, grilling, or cooking in foil packets — he always uses aromatics. Amal's menu draws from the flavors of Lebanese cuisine, incorporating aromatic vegetables and spices into its dishes, such as the skewered chicken tawook and kefta made with beef and lamb.

"Depending on the flavor we want to achieve and how it pairs with the protein or vegetables, we'll add herbs like rosemary, oregano, za'atar, tarragon, basil, sage, or bay leaves," says Baki. "We also incorporate citrus peels (orange, lemon, or lime), along with garlic, onion, leeks, or celery to build depth and fragrance in the dish."