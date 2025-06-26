Swap Breadcrumbs For This Crispy Ingredient For The Ultimate Mozzarella Stick

In order to move beyond the best (and worst) frozen mozzarella stick brands, get creative by developing your own personalized recipe. Whether you're making homemade air-fryer mozzarella sticks or frying cheese in a skillet full of oil, you have plenty of ways to add tons of flavor to this warm and gooey snack. While breadcrumbs may be the most obvious coating, level up your fried cheese game by coating mozzarella in your favorite snack chips instead.

Truth be told, crunchy, salty snacks are easily one of the best ways to enhance homemade mozzarella sticks. With a multitude of options to choose from, you can cover cheese sticks in mild varieties like salted kettle-style potato chips or go all out with boldly-flavored options like Doritos or Takis. The flavor possibilities are endless.

To try this recipe variation, cut mozzarella sticks in half so you're left with smaller snack-size logs. Coat each portion in flour, egg wash, and finally, crushed chips. To ensure chip crumbs don't fall off your cheese sticks during cooking, repeat the entire coating process (including the flour and egg) twice. For added assurance, freeze fully-coated cheese sticks for at least an hour before cooking.

Whether you're coating your next batch of cheese sticks in barbecue-flavored chips or Cheetos, you can either fry or bake these flavorful snacks. Once you get comfortable with this recipe, try more chip varieties and pair your cheesy snacks with various sauces and condiments.