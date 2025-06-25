The Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Bar We Would Never Buy Again
If you scroll to the bottom of Tony's Chocolonely's website, there's a "website footer joke generator" in the corner. It's another smart-yet-cheeky marketing move from a relatively new chocolate brand that's made a name for itself with bold branding, quality goods, and a dedication to ethical production practices. Yes, despite its bright color palette and groan-worthy website jokes, Tony's Chocolonely is serious about ending exploitation in the chocolate industry. It doesn't aim to do it alone; through Tony's Open Chain, the beloved chocolate brand is encouraging other brands to commit to this mission, too. One of these "Mission Allies" is Ben & Jerry's — which has long been vocal about its support for various social justice and environmental causes.
Luckily, for fans of both brands, the partnership between Tony's Chocolonely and Ben & Jerry's goes beyond words and behind-the-scenes activism. In 2023, Tony's Chocolonely began selling two bars sporting the Ben & Jerry's logo, both labeled "Chocolate Love A-Fair." When Chowhound ranked all 12 Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bar flavors in late 2024, unfortunately, the White Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake flavor came in last. However, the Dark Milk Chocolate with Brownie flavor fared better, coming in at number seven. Truth be told, Chowhound didn't have anything too negative to say about the White Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake bar. Tony's has a solid white chocolate when compared to other brands, and the only real complaint was that there wasn't enough strawberry or cookie pieces.
This limited-time collaboration may have run its course
The White Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake Chocolate Love A-Fair bar was based on Ben & Jerry's Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream flavor, a top-selling blend of strawberry cheesecake ice cream, strawberries, and a graham cracker swirl. Tony's version was a white "cheesecake-style" chocolate colored pink, with strawberries and bits of cookies running through it. It's just a shame that, since Ben & Jerry's is known packing a satisfying variety of mix-ins and textures into its many flavors (there's more than you think), the Tony's Chocolonely bar didn't get the chunks-to-chocolate ratio quite right.
What's even more unfortunate is that the flavor is no longer available on Tony's website. The second Chocolate Love A-Fair bar, however, is still available; also inspired by a Ben & Jerry's favorite, this bar features dark milk chocolate with crunchy brownie pieces. The double-chocolate of this richly flavored bar means a little goes a long way. A third and final collaboration between Ben & Jerry's and Tony's Chocolonely saw Tony's chocolate used as the base for a Chocolatey Love A-Fair ice cream, featuring chocolate ice cream with chunks of sea salt fudge, salted caramel swirls, and caramel chunks. This flavor was reportedly difficult to find, sadly, and may no longer be available. If you're a fan of these two brands, get your hands on a Chocolate Love A-Fair bar while you still can!