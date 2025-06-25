The Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Bar We Would Never Buy Again

If you scroll to the bottom of Tony's Chocolonely's website, there's a "website footer joke generator" in the corner. It's another smart-yet-cheeky marketing move from a relatively new chocolate brand that's made a name for itself with bold branding, quality goods, and a dedication to ethical production practices. Yes, despite its bright color palette and groan-worthy website jokes, Tony's Chocolonely is serious about ending exploitation in the chocolate industry. It doesn't aim to do it alone; through Tony's Open Chain, the beloved chocolate brand is encouraging other brands to commit to this mission, too. One of these "Mission Allies" is Ben & Jerry's — which has long been vocal about its support for various social justice and environmental causes.

Luckily, for fans of both brands, the partnership between Tony's Chocolonely and Ben & Jerry's goes beyond words and behind-the-scenes activism. In 2023, Tony's Chocolonely began selling two bars sporting the Ben & Jerry's logo, both labeled "Chocolate Love A-Fair." When Chowhound ranked all 12 Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bar flavors in late 2024, unfortunately, the White Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake flavor came in last. However, the Dark Milk Chocolate with Brownie flavor fared better, coming in at number seven. Truth be told, Chowhound didn't have anything too negative to say about the White Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake bar. Tony's has a solid white chocolate when compared to other brands, and the only real complaint was that there wasn't enough strawberry or cookie pieces.