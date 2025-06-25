Sunny Anderson's Go-To Breakfast Doesn't Require Any Utensils

Sunny Anderson has made a name for herself in the culinary world thanks to her unique personal approach to food. She easily straddles the line between classic comforts and interesting eats, all while practicing mindfulness and being health centric. As such, many of her favorite foods, including her go-to snack, are often simplistic yet filling and delicious.

Sunny Anderson's go-to breakfast is quintessentially her; it's not only healthy and delicious, but easy to make and easy to customize to your personal preference. According to an interview she did with Eating Well, her personal favorite breakfast is a smoothie. She cites it as an easy way to pack tons of nutrients into the start of your day, all while being easily drinkable.

Smoothies are also easily portable, so if you have a busy lifestyle like Sunny Anderson does, it's the perfect breakfast choice. While she cites blueberries and strawberries combined with anything green, there are so many smoothie options out there you can try. Plus, you can always mix and match your favorite ingredients so you never get bored of eating smoothies for breakfast.