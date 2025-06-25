Sunny Anderson's Go-To Breakfast Doesn't Require Any Utensils
Sunny Anderson has made a name for herself in the culinary world thanks to her unique personal approach to food. She easily straddles the line between classic comforts and interesting eats, all while practicing mindfulness and being health centric. As such, many of her favorite foods, including her go-to snack, are often simplistic yet filling and delicious.
Sunny Anderson's go-to breakfast is quintessentially her; it's not only healthy and delicious, but easy to make and easy to customize to your personal preference. According to an interview she did with Eating Well, her personal favorite breakfast is a smoothie. She cites it as an easy way to pack tons of nutrients into the start of your day, all while being easily drinkable.
Smoothies are also easily portable, so if you have a busy lifestyle like Sunny Anderson does, it's the perfect breakfast choice. While she cites blueberries and strawberries combined with anything green, there are so many smoothie options out there you can try. Plus, you can always mix and match your favorite ingredients so you never get bored of eating smoothies for breakfast.
Breakfast smoothie ideas and tips
Generally speaking, Sunny Anderson recommends a simple three step process when making smoothies. Simply use one cup of a yogurt of your choosing, two cups of any fruit juice, and three cups of any frozen fruit and blend to create your personal smoothie. The best part of her smoothie making process is that it requires no added ice, so you don't have to worry about making sure your ice machine is up and running.
Sunny Anderson also has plenty of her own smoothie recipes you can try if you need some inspiration, like her oatmeal cookie inspired smoothie. Alternatively, you can double down on the breakfast aspect and make a coffee smoothie. Last but not least, you can keep it classic and make a fruit and veggie smoothie like a banana breakfast green smoothie or an orange chia seed smoothie.
If a smoothie doesn't feel enough like a meal, you can make a smoothie thicker by adding some peanut butter or any other nutter butter of your choice. To help make a breakfast smoothie more filling, be sure to add enough fiber; ingredients like old-fashioned rolled oats are great at doing the trick. Healthy fats like coconut milk or chia seeds as well as protein additives like yogurt or protein powder are also important to consider.