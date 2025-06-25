Why So Many Restaurants Put Salad Dressing On The Side (And What You Can Do About It)

When you order a salad in a restaurant, it's often served to you dry with a cup of dressing on the side. You can try to evenly distribute the dressing over your salad, but you will inevitably pour out globs of dressing that weigh down some parts of the salad while leaving other areas dry. It's impossible to create the moderately-dressed bites that you'd prefer.

There are several reasons why so many restaurants serve dressing this way, even though salad tastes better when tossed. Many people ask for dressing on the side while ordering, so it has unfortunately become the go-to way to serve salads. Incorporating the sauce directly into the greens also requires more dressing compared to providing a cup alongside a plain salad, so some restaurants serve it this way to cut down on food waste. Tossing it takes extra time as well, so putting the dressing on the side can save the cooks some much needed minutes in the kitchen.

That being said, salads clearly taste better when the dressing is mixed in, evenly coating each component in every perfect bite. When ordering your salad, ask if the kitchen is willing to toss it for you. If they aren't, ask for your salad in a larger bowl so that you're able to do it yourself (follow Bobby Flay's advice and add dressing to the sides of the bowl before mixing it into your greens). If they still aren't able to accommodate your request, ask for an empty side bowl or takeout container, and toss small portions of your salad yourself. Eat it, then repeat.