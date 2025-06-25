Why So Many Restaurants Put Salad Dressing On The Side (And What You Can Do About It)
When you order a salad in a restaurant, it's often served to you dry with a cup of dressing on the side. You can try to evenly distribute the dressing over your salad, but you will inevitably pour out globs of dressing that weigh down some parts of the salad while leaving other areas dry. It's impossible to create the moderately-dressed bites that you'd prefer.
There are several reasons why so many restaurants serve dressing this way, even though salad tastes better when tossed. Many people ask for dressing on the side while ordering, so it has unfortunately become the go-to way to serve salads. Incorporating the sauce directly into the greens also requires more dressing compared to providing a cup alongside a plain salad, so some restaurants serve it this way to cut down on food waste. Tossing it takes extra time as well, so putting the dressing on the side can save the cooks some much needed minutes in the kitchen.
That being said, salads clearly taste better when the dressing is mixed in, evenly coating each component in every perfect bite. When ordering your salad, ask if the kitchen is willing to toss it for you. If they aren't, ask for your salad in a larger bowl so that you're able to do it yourself (follow Bobby Flay's advice and add dressing to the sides of the bowl before mixing it into your greens). If they still aren't able to accommodate your request, ask for an empty side bowl or takeout container, and toss small portions of your salad yourself. Eat it, then repeat.
More tips to elevate restaurant salads
There's no doubt about it — restaurant salads usually taste better than the ones you make at home. The fresh ingredients, from-scratch dressing, and carefully seasoned toppings create a dish that's tough to beat. That being said, there are plenty of things you can do when ordering a salad in a restaurant to make it even better.
In addition to asking for your condiment of choice to be mixed in, you can take things to the next level by asking for two different dressings to create a fun, flavorful, and unique experience. Order the first one mixed in, and ask for the second on the side so that you're able to create the perfect flavor combination. Another great tip: Ask for grilled veggies to be added to your salad. The taste of the slight char and the contrast in temperature can make your standard salad more interesting (and can make your salad feel more like an actual meal).