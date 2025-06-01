The Old-School Betty Crocker Snack We'll Probably Never Taste Again
Through the years, Betty Crocker has become an American culinary icon. From the delightful cake mixes to the iconic red packaging and logo, Betty Crocker has become synonymous with baking as a whole. This reputation has grown so large that it comes as a shock to many that Betty Crocker has more than just cake-making products.
Betty Crocker actually has a line of gummy fruit snacks. This isn't a recent addition either; there are Betty Crocker fruit snacks that go back to the '90s, including the Sodalicous snacks. The soda-themed snack pack had multiple soda flavors, a fizzy candy coating, and fun shapes, but it was unfortunately discontinued in 1998. The exact reason for its discontinuation isn't clear, but it's generally blamed on failing sales. Although there are still some Sodalicious fans out there, it's more than likely that the gummy candy will remain in the discontinued pile alongside Betty Crocker's Snackin' Cake mix.
The rise and fall of Betty Crocker's Sodalicious
Betty Crocker's Sodalicious first popped up in 1991. The gummies came in three flavors: root beer, orange soda, and cherry cola. They also came in several shapes, including a root beer mug and colorful soda bottles. On top of tasting and looking great, these gummies were unique due to the candy coating that mimicked the tingly feeling of a carbonated drink. The Sodalicous snacks got popular enough to the point that a second fruit-themed version was released with grape, lemon-lime, and red punch flavors. It still featured fun shapes and candy coating, but the original flavors seemed to be more dominant when it came to popularity (judging from the reaction of online users).
Sadly, popularity began to decline around 1995. Only three years later, Betty Crocker decided to lay the soda-themed snack to rest. Fans of the snack still praise it and at one point, in 2015, there was an online petition to bring the snack back. While Sodalicious is definitely among the fruit snacks we'd love to make a comeback, the chances of that happening seem slim right now.