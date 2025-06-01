The Old-School Betty Crocker Snack We'll Probably Never Taste Again

Through the years, Betty Crocker has become an American culinary icon. From the delightful cake mixes to the iconic red packaging and logo, Betty Crocker has become synonymous with baking as a whole. This reputation has grown so large that it comes as a shock to many that Betty Crocker has more than just cake-making products.

Betty Crocker actually has a line of gummy fruit snacks. This isn't a recent addition either; there are Betty Crocker fruit snacks that go back to the '90s, including the Sodalicous snacks. The soda-themed snack pack had multiple soda flavors, a fizzy candy coating, and fun shapes, but it was unfortunately discontinued in 1998. The exact reason for its discontinuation isn't clear, but it's generally blamed on failing sales. Although there are still some Sodalicious fans out there, it's more than likely that the gummy candy will remain in the discontinued pile alongside Betty Crocker's Snackin' Cake mix.