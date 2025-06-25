The Impressive Guinness World Record Voodoo Doughnut Proudly Holds
Donuts are one of the most universally loved sweet treats. From coconut baked to custard-filled Boston cream and everything in between, there are so many ways to love these fried confections. Donuts are so well loved that, over a decade ago, one donut chain set out to beat the record for the world's largest donut box.
In August 2011, Voodoo Doughnut succeeded in its goal by creating a gigantic box and filling it with 3,880 donuts. The massive display was brought to Hawthorne Bridge in Portland, Oregon, and showcased a pile of donuts in the center, surrounded by smaller branded boxes (which were also full of donuts). The entire display clocked in at a devilish 666 pounds, setting a new Guinness World Record for the world's largest donut box.
The giant pink box is an upscaled replica of the chain's famous packaging. Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut was already known for its eclectic decor and unique flavors, like the bacon Long Johns that perfectly balanced the sweetness of donuts with the saltiness of the strips. It only makes sense that the display was a massive pile of some of Voodoo Doughnut's signature treats, including chocolate-frosted donuts topped with Fruit Loops.
The world's biggest box of donuts
This giant box of donuts was created as part of a publicity stunt and public event by Kenneth "Cat Daddy" Pogson and Tres Shannon, the owners of Voodoo Doughnut. It was put on display during the Brunch on the Bridge event, which celebrated the 100th birthday of the Hawthorne Bridge. The event involved covering the entire walkway with greenery so visitors could stroll barefoot, while providing a wide array of delicious food for visitors to enjoy. Most of the food at the event was made by local eateries, and Voodoo Doughnut was one of them. The unveiling of the box was complete with an official weighing, with Portland's mayor as witness.
Considering that the previous record was 297 pounds, Voodoo Doughnut more than broke the record. The best part is that none of the donuts went to waste. All 666 pounds were given away to the public, who happily accepted the delicious donuts as a free brunch treat. In fact, the entire box was emptied in only 45 minutes.