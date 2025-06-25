The Impressive Guinness World Record Voodoo Doughnut Proudly Holds

Donuts are one of the most universally loved sweet treats. From coconut baked to custard-filled Boston cream and everything in between, there are so many ways to love these fried confections. Donuts are so well loved that, over a decade ago, one donut chain set out to beat the record for the world's largest donut box.

In August 2011, Voodoo Doughnut succeeded in its goal by creating a gigantic box and filling it with 3,880 donuts. The massive display was brought to Hawthorne Bridge in Portland, Oregon, and showcased a pile of donuts in the center, surrounded by smaller branded boxes (which were also full of donuts). The entire display clocked in at a devilish 666 pounds, setting a new Guinness World Record for the world's largest donut box.

The giant pink box is an upscaled replica of the chain's famous packaging. Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut was already known for its eclectic decor and unique flavors, like the bacon Long Johns that perfectly balanced the sweetness of donuts with the saltiness of the strips. It only makes sense that the display was a massive pile of some of Voodoo Doughnut's signature treats, including chocolate-frosted donuts topped with Fruit Loops.