You'll Always Find Hot Dogs With The Most Flavor If You Shop Here

Hot dogs are a summertime staple, though you can find them available at your local grocery store any time of year. And depending on where you live, there are plenty of styles and ways to build the perfect dog. But before you add those hot dogs to your supermarket shopping list, consider buying them somewhere else: your local butcher shop.

Buying meat from your local butcher will often result in better quality meat with better flavor. Or, at the very least, the butcher will know a little more about the quality than a package at the grocery store will tell you. Butchers often source from local farms, so they're aware of exactly how the meat got from the farm to your table. "Most supermarket hot dogs are packed with preservatives, which gives them a long shelf life, but that doesn't mean they'll taste fresh," Eric Tanaka, chef and managing partner at TD & Co. restaurants, told Chowhound when asked about the worst hot dog mistakes. "The key to buying hot dogs is to go local. Seek out butchers or small producers who make fresh hot dogs from local meat sources."