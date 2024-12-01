2 Expert-Approved Tricks For Improving Your Old Fashioned Without Breaking The Bank
Before my family moved, a neighbor gifted us with a portion of his impressive whiskey collection. I was thrilled that the stash included a couple bottles of decent bourbon, especially after receiving a jar of those extra-juicy Luxardo maraschino cherries. Combined with a bottle of Angostura bitters, I was ready to stir up some killer old fashioned cocktails. I stuck to the basics and had no complaints with the ingredients I used, but I didn't realize that a little experimentation could have improved the already-quaffable concoction. If you're looking to raise the bar on your own homemade old fashioned without making expensive upgrades in the liquor department, Justin Lavenue, owner and operator of The Roosevelt Room, The Eleanor, and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails, has two simple solutions: better ice and a range of bitters.
"Opt for a single large ice cube or sphere to ensure proper dilution," Lavenue said in an exclusive conversation with Chowhound. "Don't use low-quality cubed ice, and never use crushed ice, which will dilute the drink too quickly." Purchase a silicone large ice cube tray (like these from Excnorm) if you'd like to try this at home. As for the bitters component, "Angostura is classic and affordable," but amassing a collection of other options "can add complexity without a significant cost increase," Lavenue advised.
Don't get bitter, do get bitters
What are bitters, anyway? Put simply, they're aromatic, liquid flavorings that can add complexity to a cocktail. They're typically made by infusing herbs, citrus, or other ingredients into alcohol, and they're strong enough that you likely only need a dash or two of bitters per beverage. Angostura bitters, as mentioned, are a go-to when it comes to the old fashioned. Because Angostura is a brand, the exact recipe is proprietary information. You should, however, be able to identify clove and cinnamon flavors.
When building a better bitters collection, chocolate bitters are a solid option, especially for bourbon cocktails. In contrast to Angostura's spiced quality, they'll lend your drink a pleasant nuttiness. Orange bitters, on the other hand, can complement the fruity flavors already present in the old fashioned cocktail, which is commonly garnished with an orange peel and a maraschino cherry.
Interestingly, Justin Lavenue also recommended Cocktail Kingdom's wormwood bitters. Wormwood, as you may already know, has an infamous association with absinthe and the myth of the green fairy, who historically represented both the creativity and out-there hallucinations thought to result from drinking absinthe. The spirit was even outlawed for a time due to this rumor. While absinthe is known for tasting strongly of anise, this flavor doesn't come from wormwood, which will instead add a strong woody flavor mixed with familiar Christmas spices.