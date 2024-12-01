2 Expert-Approved Tricks For Improving Your Old Fashioned Without Breaking The Bank

Before my family moved, a neighbor gifted us with a portion of his impressive whiskey collection. I was thrilled that the stash included a couple bottles of decent bourbon, especially after receiving a jar of those extra-juicy Luxardo maraschino cherries. Combined with a bottle of Angostura bitters, I was ready to stir up some killer old fashioned cocktails. I stuck to the basics and had no complaints with the ingredients I used, but I didn't realize that a little experimentation could have improved the already-quaffable concoction. If you're looking to raise the bar on your own homemade old fashioned without making expensive upgrades in the liquor department, Justin Lavenue, owner and operator of The Roosevelt Room, The Eleanor, and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails, has two simple solutions: better ice and a range of bitters.

"Opt for a single large ice cube or sphere to ensure proper dilution," Lavenue said in an exclusive conversation with Chowhound. "Don't use low-quality cubed ice, and never use crushed ice, which will dilute the drink too quickly." Purchase a silicone large ice cube tray (like these from Excnorm) if you'd like to try this at home. As for the bitters component, "Angostura is classic and affordable," but amassing a collection of other options "can add complexity without a significant cost increase," Lavenue advised.