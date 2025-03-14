This Cocktail Ingredient Deserves A Spot In Your Kitchen Pantry Too

Typically, bitters are used in cocktails. They're fragrant herbal liquors with a high alcohol content. Just a dash of bitters can really enhance a cocktail's flavor. One of the most well-known bitters, Angostura, is an earthy, spicy elixir with a reputation for elevating Old-Fashioned and Manhattan cocktails. However, they have uses outside of mixed drinks. Bitters were historically used as medicine and digestive aids (and some bitters are still used that way), and you'll find that a bottle of bitters can come in handy in the kitchen.

Reddish-brown, aromatic Angostura bitters is a whopping 90 proof — about 45% alcohol — making it incredibly difficult to drink on its own. Yet, when you add a small amount of this Trinidadian liquor to a cocktail, it acts as a sort of seasoning which brings out bold flavors in the other ingredients while adding spicy notes of clove and cinnamon. You can use Angostura bitters in much the same way when you're cooking savory dishes like cooked meats or chili. The result is a distinctive herbal finish that brings out brighter flavors and aromas from other fragrant ingredients. In sweet dishes like ice cream or chocolate cake, its cinnamon-like qualities come into play, and it blends very well, especially if you use Angostura's fruitier orange bitters.