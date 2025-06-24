The Breakfast Staple That Transforms Ranch Dressing Into A Next-Level Dip

Ranch dressing is fabulous on its own, beloved for its creamy texture and tangy flavor with notes of savory garlic and herbs like chives, parsley, and dill. But adding certain ingredients can give the classic American dipping sauce a major upgrade. Crispy chopped bacon is one such ingredient that our carnivore friends need to try. Everyone's favorite breakfast meat (okay, maybe some prefer sausage or steak), bacon tastes good with almost everything.

Smoky and salty with a hint of a sweetness, bacon also has a satisfying crunch when cooked properly — what's not to love? Bacon will add texture and umami (which refers to deliciousness and the savory fifth taste in Japanese) when included in a ranch dip. For the best texture, consider sprinkling on some flour to make bacon crisper than ever when baking in the oven. You can also elevate your crispy bacon by cooking it on a wire rack that you place on top of a baking sheet. Doing so is a great method for avoiding a greasy mess. If you're pan-frying the strips on the stove, adding water to the skillet can help prevent the fat from splattering everywhere. It really is the secret to perfectly cooked bacon. Using an air fryer is another great way to achieve perfectly crispy bacon, too.