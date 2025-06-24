The Breakfast Staple That Transforms Ranch Dressing Into A Next-Level Dip
Ranch dressing is fabulous on its own, beloved for its creamy texture and tangy flavor with notes of savory garlic and herbs like chives, parsley, and dill. But adding certain ingredients can give the classic American dipping sauce a major upgrade. Crispy chopped bacon is one such ingredient that our carnivore friends need to try. Everyone's favorite breakfast meat (okay, maybe some prefer sausage or steak), bacon tastes good with almost everything.
Smoky and salty with a hint of a sweetness, bacon also has a satisfying crunch when cooked properly — what's not to love? Bacon will add texture and umami (which refers to deliciousness and the savory fifth taste in Japanese) when included in a ranch dip. For the best texture, consider sprinkling on some flour to make bacon crisper than ever when baking in the oven. You can also elevate your crispy bacon by cooking it on a wire rack that you place on top of a baking sheet. Doing so is a great method for avoiding a greasy mess. If you're pan-frying the strips on the stove, adding water to the skillet can help prevent the fat from splattering everywhere. It really is the secret to perfectly cooked bacon. Using an air fryer is another great way to achieve perfectly crispy bacon, too.
How to make a mouth-watering ranch dip with bacon
Once you've cooked up some crispy bacon, you can actually just crumble the strips by hand before adding them into the dip. But if you don't feel like getting your hands dirty, just grab a knife to chop up the strips or throw them in a food processor even. Standard bacon as opposed to thick-cut is optimal for making a ranch dip because it's crisper. Thick-cut bacon has a chewier, fattier texture inside that isn't ideal in this case, though if you think you'd prefer that, go for it.
The best ranch dressing is typically homemade, but store-bought will certainly do. Once you've mixed your bacon bits into your ranch, think about what other ingredients you may have lying around that would enhance the dip further. Simply adding cracked black pepper would add depth due to its sharp, spicy bite while a squeeze of lemon would brighten it up. A smattering of chopped green onions would also make a lovely addition as they tend to complement tangy, creamy sauces like ranch. And for maximum indulgence, reach for some shredded cheddar. Enjoy with bell peppers, fried pickles, and more.