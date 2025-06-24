Why Chiles Are The Missing Ingredient In Your Summer Fruit Salads

Fruit salad is tasty. It is also refreshing and, quite frankly, a boon to any super salty picnic or barbecue plate. However, it isn't exactly the star of the show. Sad to say, but sometimes fruit salad can be a bit one note, and while that note is delicious, it might be worth considering adding a new, spicy element to it.

Chile peppers, those spicy little nightshades so often found in salsas, pico de gallo, and ceviches among other dishes, might be just what your fruit salad is missing. After all, the combination of sweet and spicy foods is pretty well known (think chili flakes in dark chocolate), and for good reason. Both sweet and spicy foods trigger a pleasure response. The combination of the two brings both flavors to a whole new level. Meanwhile, the fruit can help soothe the burning edge of the peppers, allowing you to enjoy more spice per scoop.

Now there is a little more to this combination than tossing some chopped jalapeños to your run-of-the-mill fruit salad. Of course, you can do this. After all, jalapeños are no stranger to fruit pairings, and work well with many typical fruit salad selections, including grapes. Jalapeños even pair well with the fruity notes of certain white wines, making them a great way to spice up your next glass of sauvignon blanc. However, there are a few tips to keep in mind if you want to make your next fruit bowl extra special.