The Ginger Ale-Focused Cocktail Giada De Laurentiis Says 'Tastes Like A Grown-Up Soda'

If you're looking to switch up your go-to warm weather beverage, you're in luck with chef and entrepreneur Giada De Laurentiis' sophisticated sipper that's particularly suited for those who relish ginger's zingy kick. Her Italian amaro soda is a refreshing cocktail that comes together in minutes, making it fantastic when hosting gatherings. With just ginger ale, amaro, and a lime wedge (squeezed and dropped into your ice-filled glass), you have a delightful "digestivo," a category of postprandial drinks (Italian bittersweet liqueurs, in this case) that, as advertised, support digestion.

Before you take on the task of mixing up a bubbly batch of amaro soda, consider the quality of your ginger ale. To make things easy, we've ranked the popular store-bought ginger ale brands. You can also make your own ginger ale by combining soda water with an easy, homemade ginger syrup. De Laurentiis, who said this drink "tastes a lot like a grown-up soda" on Instagram, opts for a 3-to-1 ratio of ginger ale to amaro.

The peppery, sweet warmth from the ginger, paired with the amaro's syrupy bittersweetness creates a complex blend of flavors that's enhanced by the soda's effervescence and the squeeze of citrus as the final, livening touch. You can experiment with different types of amari to diversify the final taste. And, while sticking to the simple three-ingredient combination delivers satisfying results, you can impart additional depth and nuance (and up the strength) with gin's herbal, piney notes, which lend an elegant sophistication to the beverage, as well as fresh herbs like mint, which amplify its refreshing properties. Ultimately, your palate will guide you to amaro soda bliss.