This Grilling Tool Also Works Wonders For Organizing A Garden

Not everyone remembers the plants in their food or herb garden by heart. To keep track of what you're growing and where, you need garden markers. If you want to make your own markers for cheap, look no further than your last barbecue. Barbecue skewers, whether used or new, can serve as rods for garden markers. Before you get started, notice that the circle at the top of most metal skewers isn't really conducive to hanging things. To fix this, use pliers to bend them backwards at a 90-degree angle.

Metal skewers aren't the only kind out there, though. Wooden barbecue skewers can work well, too. However, there are a couple of things you need to do differently: They work better for an indoor herb garden than outdoors (where they're exposed to the elements), and, since you can't bend these skewers with pliers (unless you want to snap them in half), you need a different method to hang the labels. Unfortunately, barbecue skewers aren't a universal food labeling solution. If you're growing your own fruit salad tree, for example, you might want to use string to tie to the branches instead. Even still, you can repurpose an item from your last cookout — just use barbecue twine.