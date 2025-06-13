Want To Grow Your Own Fruit But Have Limited Space? A Fruit Salad Tree Might Be The Answer

Your first two decisions are where you're going to plant a fruit salad tree and how you're going to get it. These trees will fruit in surprisingly small spaces – you could grow one in a large pot on your front porch. They're bigger when planted in the ground, though, where they will typically grow to around 5 to 15 feet in height depending on factors like rootstock type and growing conditions. Your tree will need 6-8 hours of full sun and well-draining soil, and be sure to choose fruit varieties that are compatible with your growing zone.

Once you've chosen the location for your tree, decide whether you're grafting your own or buying one already grafted from a tree nursery. Four-variety fruit salad trees are very common, and you can order them online from quite a few nurseries starting at around $50. The more fruit types you add, the higher the price tag will climb, and you'll have to hunt for a tree that has more than five fruits in one. If you have your heart set on a tree with more fruit choices than that, you might have to graft it yourself.

While your young tree grows, you'll want to check that each of your grafts is growing at roughly the same rate. A graft that seems to be shooting up faster than the others can ultimately lead to an unbalanced fruit salad tree, as the "winner" absorbs most of the nutrients, stifling the other fruit grafts. If this happens, prune back the graft that is trying to dominate. This will ensure you actually have a nice fruit salad tree growing on your property rather than a single-fruit tree.