Say Frankfurter, and you're referring to a specific type of cured meat that hails from Frankfurt, Germany. Enjoyed in the region for centuries, the foodstuff comes with a protected geographic designation, reinforcing the sausage's importance to the German city. These links come in three styles, each with a designated mode of assembly.

Two are cured sausages made of only pork or beef. Such use of only one protein is a central distinction from hot dogs and wieners, which meld varying animal meats into one. The pork variety is called Frankfurter würstchen, and employs a lamb intestine casing. Seasonings are kept light-handed, with the smoking process instead flavoring the links. These sausages are traditionally prepared only via boiling, thus attaching further specificity. Meanwhile, beef Frankfurters are known as Frankfurter rindswurst. Also often smoked, this sausage type is known for its snappy texture and varying spices. Its cooking process is a bit more malleable, with broiling, grilling, and boiling all suitable preparations. Finally, there's the Frankfurter würstel. This foodstuff is identical to the wiener (and thus identical to Vienna sausages) and was originally called wienerwurst in German. Although the term is utilized in Frankurt, this cured meat is believed to have origins in Vienna. More malleable in composition and preparation, wieners are most distinguishable by their thin, long shape.