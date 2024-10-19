The Reason Hot Dogs Are Sometimes Called Franks

Next time you grab a package of hot dogs from the grocery store, rather than contemplating why the number of dogs and buns don't match, take a good look at the label. Whether the brand is Ballpark, Hebrew National, Nathan's Famous, or Bar-S, rather than being labeled as hot dogs, they're called franks (Oscar Mayer, famously, calls its dogs "wieners"). It's pretty well known that hot dogs go by many names, like wieners, red hots, and foot-longs, just to name a few. But why franks?

"Frank" is short for frankfurter, and both that moniker and the term "wiener" are derived from place names (Frankfurt, Germany and Vienna, Austria, respectively) that reflect the long and intriguing journey of the hot dog from Europe to America. Like many Americans themselves, the hot dog or frank originated overseas before arriving in the U.S. in the 19th century. Over the course of several decades, the frankfurter evolved into the game-day and picnic barbecue treat we know today.

Germany is famous for hundreds of sausage styles dating back centuries, including bratwurst, weisswurst, and the frankfurter würstchen. Each has different fillings, comes in a different size, and may be either uncooked or partially prepared and preserved through smoking, salting, parboiling, or a combination of techniques. For instance, the difference between bratwursts and hot dogs is in the meats, seasonings, and processing involved. And while these names are interchangeable in America, there are actual differences between hot dogs and franks.