Is It Safe To Eat Split Tomatoes?

Picture this: You've got a few juicy-looking tomatoes ripening on the vine. Maybe you've already got plans to turn them into a summery caprese salad — and then, boom, some of the tomato skins have started to split open. And while this may be aesthetically less-than-desirable, fear not: There's a good chance your split tomatoes are still fine to eat.

Advertisement

Tomatoes split in one of two ways. First are concentric cracks, which appear around the step at the top of a tomato (they're sometimes described as "horizontal," even though this might be a bit inaccurate considering tomatoes' round shape). These are generally not a problem: They're smaller and don't open up the tomato flesh to the air, so there's little chance of bugs or other nasties getting in. They often also heal over: While the brown "scars" from this may not be pretty, they're likely fine to eat.

Then there are "radial" cracks, which run vertically along the tomato — these are bigger, and can expose the inside of the tomato, allowing in bugs and bacteria. That said, it depends on the size of the crack, and how long the crack has been there (less time means less likelihood of contamination). You'll generally want to look carefully, and if there are bad signs, like rot, bugs, slime, or just a funky smell, play it safe and throw the tomato away. If not, it's probably fine to eat, although it's advisable to cut the split part off.

Advertisement