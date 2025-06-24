The 2 Special Ingredients Ina Garten Loves Putting On Her Beloved Smash Burgers
From expert tips on bringing out the flavor in world-class brownies (hint: she uses espresso powder) to teaching us about the importance of choosing good olive oil, Ina Garten has never steered us wrong. The former White House staffer and specialty grocery store owner easily charmed her way into home kitchens around the world while hosting her long-running Food Network show "The Barefoot Contessa." Her recipes are beloved staples for many — her smash burgers are no exception.
In a 2022 Food Network video on YouTube, Garten shared her go-to method for creating perfect smash burgers — as well as her favorite toppings. Garten recommends topping smash burgers with Gruyère cheese and caramelized onions to create a sweet-and-savory combination that will keep you coming back for more.
To get the onions started right, Garten recommends using an oil with a high smoke point, such as canola or grapeseed oil, before adding a few cups of sliced red onions, as they're sweeter than yellow onions. "This is going to make them really sweet, it's going to bring out the caramelization, all the sugars in the onions, they're going to be absolutely delicious," Garten says. After the onions have started to cook down, Garten recommends adding a bit of sugar to bring out their natural flavors.
While there are tons of unique cheeses that can take the flavor of burgers up a notch, Garten recommends the Gruyère for its unique nutty flavor and excellent meltability.
More tips to create restaurant-worthy smash burgers
One of Ina Garten's most surprising tips to creating great smash burgers: pop them in the freezer before they hit the heat. She says that freezing them for 15 minutes (exactly) gives them a crispy exterior and a juicy, rare interior. (If you don't want rare burgers, skip this step.) Garten says that using freshly ground meat (she recommends 80/20 beef to ensure the burgers don't dry out) is key. She also recommends mixing seasoning directly into your ground beef before your burgers hit the freezer.
One of Garten's favorite things about smash burgers: You can make them inside on a cast-iron skillet without firing up the grill. "When you're doing hamburgers on the grill, everyone says 'don't smash them,'" Garten says. "But when you're doing them on a cast-iron skillet, just let them sit right where they are — don't move them at all — and just smash them down." Garten says that the process of smashing the burgers helps them develop a golden crust.
While you can serve caramelized-onion-Gruyère smash burgers with ketchup, you may want to experiment with some unique condiments that work well with burgers. Consider balancing the burger's richness with sweet, tangy, or even spicy notes. Sriracha mayo can add a touch of heat that plays well with the sweetness of the onions, while the mayo offers a creamy element that brings another layer of texture.
Both on its own or mixed with BBQ sauce, apricot jam can create an unforgettable flavor — its tangy sweetness can pair beautifully with the salty, nutty notes of Gruyère. For a simpler sweet take, fig jam alone could be a showstopper addition. With such star ingredients on a smash burger, there's a world of complementary flavor pairings to unlock.