The 2 Special Ingredients Ina Garten Loves Putting On Her Beloved Smash Burgers

From expert tips on bringing out the flavor in world-class brownies (hint: she uses espresso powder) to teaching us about the importance of choosing good olive oil, Ina Garten has never steered us wrong. The former White House staffer and specialty grocery store owner easily charmed her way into home kitchens around the world while hosting her long-running Food Network show "The Barefoot Contessa." Her recipes are beloved staples for many — her smash burgers are no exception.

In a 2022 Food Network video on YouTube, Garten shared her go-to method for creating perfect smash burgers — as well as her favorite toppings. Garten recommends topping smash burgers with Gruyère cheese and caramelized onions to create a sweet-and-savory combination that will keep you coming back for more.

To get the onions started right, Garten recommends using an oil with a high smoke point, such as canola or grapeseed oil, before adding a few cups of sliced red onions, as they're sweeter than yellow onions. "This is going to make them really sweet, it's going to bring out the caramelization, all the sugars in the onions, they're going to be absolutely delicious," Garten says. After the onions have started to cook down, Garten recommends adding a bit of sugar to bring out their natural flavors.

While there are tons of unique cheeses that can take the flavor of burgers up a notch, Garten recommends the Gruyère for its unique nutty flavor and excellent meltability.