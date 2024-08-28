Your Homemade BBQ Sauce Will Taste Unforgettable With An Extra Condiment

If you've made some of your own barbecue sauces in the past, then you might have raised a hand at the thought of adding jam into the mix. Barbecue sauce already tends to have a fair amount of sugar in it, and indeed it's somewhat of an art to get it perfectly caramelized without burning it. In this case, adding another sugar-laden ingredient would drastically throw off the balance of the sauce. You'd be right to be concerned about this, but don't worry — the solutions are actually quite simple.

Advertisement

If you're planning on using fruit jam in your barbecue sauce, then it would be wise to plan ahead and use less sugar while making your sauce. It would still be in your best interest to keep some sugar, especially if you use brown sugar for that caramelly, molasses-esque taste, but too much sugar will throw your sauce out of balance. The thing is, the amount of sugar you should eliminate really depends on how sweet your jam is. So a super-sweet strawberry jam is going to require a massive scaling-back of your added sugar, while something more tart (such as rhubarb or apple-cranberry) can afford to have more sugar added to it. When in doubt, start light and add sugar to your taste, and opt for less sugar-packed jams if you can.

Advertisement